JAPAN’s first F-35B built at MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES’ Komaki South final assembly and checkout facility landed at Misawa AB Nov. 2, en route to the U.S. for final tests. SIKORSKY has $49m U.S. Defense Logistics Agency contract for spare parts used in various weapon systems for Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and FMS customers. MEXICO’s Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics approved Offshore and Utility Type Certificate for SIKORSKY’s S-92 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.