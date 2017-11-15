GENERAL ATOMICS acquired majority of the assets of SURREY SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY US LLC to be integrated into General Atomics’ Electromagnetic Systems Group. BELL-BOEING JPO has $10m U.S. Navy contract for field representative and logistics support services in support of Japan’s V-22 aircraft. BOEING has $11.3m U.S. Air Force contract for QF-16 full-scale aerial target lot 5B. KLM ENGINEERING & MAINTENANCE will integrate tactical satellite data link ...
