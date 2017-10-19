ORBITAL ATK has $18.2m U.S. Navy contract for conversion of full-rate production of Lot 6 AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 25 AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile All-Up-Rounds. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $11.6m U.S. Navy contract for flying trials and permit for F-35B to operate from UK Royal Navy Queen Elizabeth-class carriers. LEONARDO and HANWHA SYSTEMS signed agreement to jointly provide aircraft targeting systems to South Korea and other ...
