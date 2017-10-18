EMBRAER has firm order for six A-29 Super Tucano light attack/training aircraft from undisclosed customer. Deliveries to conclude in 2018.

BOEING has $240.2m U.S. Air Force contract for Royal Saudi Air Force airborne warning and control system (AWACS) modernization program phase 1.

ATK LAUNCH SYSTEMS INC. has $20m U.S. Air Force contract for advanced solid rocket boost technology.

LEONARDO and partner MITSUI BUSSAN AEROSPACE secured orders for AW169, AW139 and AW189 in firefighting configuration for Japan.

BOEING has $8.4m U.S. Air Force contract to study Command and Control Mobility Enterprise Information System/Airborne Network Global Information Grid Interface capability on KC-46A tanker.

HARRIS CORP. has $100m U.S. Special Operations Command contract to provide a suite of integrated radio and frequency countermeasure components and related services for the Technology Applications program office and CV-22 program offices.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INC. has $59.9m U.S. Navy contract for fiscal 2019 USS Boise (SSN 764) nuclear submarine engineered overhaul.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $15.2m U.S. Navy contract to integrate ZPY-8A/N radar into MQ-8C Fire Scout.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INC. has $65.1m U.S. Navy contract for repair, maintenance, upgrades, and modernization efforts on USS Helena (SSN 725) nuclear submarine.

GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT CORP. has $28.6m U.S. Navy contract for reactor plant planning yard services for nuclear-powered submarines and support yard services for moored training ships. Work complete September 2018.