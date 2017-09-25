GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT has $5.1b U.S. Navy contract for next phase of Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine development. Construction to begin fiscal 2021. U.S. ARMY and LOCKHEED MARTIN conducted successful intercept test of a ballistic missile target with the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor Sept. 16 at Kwajalein Atoll in first-ever MSE test from remote launcher. INSITU INC. has $10m U.S. Navy contract for six ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems, related ...
