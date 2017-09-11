AIRBUS DEFENSE AND SPACE completed first flight of first A330 MRTT Multi Role Tanker Transport for France Sept. 7 in Madrid. First delivery due next year. BOEING is one of six companies sharing a $499m U.S. Air Force contract for the Aerospace Systems Air Platform Technology Research program. UK DEFENSE MINISTRY announced competition for Royal Navy Type 31e frigates, with price cap of £250m ($330m) each for the first batch of five. RAYTHEON has $8m U.S. Air Force contract for field ...
