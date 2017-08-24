LOCKHEED MARTIN has $427m U.S. Navy contract for ancillary military equipment and pilot flight equipment for low rate initial production Lot 11 F-35s for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-DOD participants and foreign military sales customers. U.S. NAVY conducted Harpoon Block 1C live fire test from Littoral Combat Ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) off the coast of Guam Aug. 22, striking a surface target beyond visual range. BOEING has $349m and NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $328.6m in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.