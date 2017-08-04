SPACE FOUNDATION pegs global space economy in 2016 at $329b worldwide, up from $323b in 2015 due to growth in commercial space, which accounts for 76% of market. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $158m foreign military sales contract for upgrades to mission computers, acoustic equipment, armament/ordnance systems, and display controls for eight German P-3C aircraft. Work complete May 2022. PAE AVIATION AND TECHNICAL SERVICES has $43.7m U.S. Navy contract for F-5F Tiger II and F-5N ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.