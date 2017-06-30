SIKORSKY has $9.6m U.S. Navy contract for Marine Corps’ CH-53K system demonstration test manufacturing and spares. Work complete May 2018. AIRBUS delivered final H145M multi-role helicopter to German Armed Forces as part of 15-helicopter contract. BOEING has $7.5m U.S. Navy contract for arresting hook points for F/A-18 aircraft. Work complete December 2020. STRATEGIC MISSION SYSTEMS has $73.1m U.S. Air Force contract for E-4B fleet national and nuclear ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.