THALES and RELIANCE DEFENSE formed joint venture to develop Indian capabilities to integrate and maintain Radar and Electronic Warfare sensors. AIRBUS has French Gendarmerie order for an additional EC145; delivery in 2018. THALES unveiled Ground Fire family of multifunction ground radars June 19 at Paris. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $7m U.S. Navy contract to provide technical engineering services to support development and production of the Common Missile Compartment. Work complete ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.