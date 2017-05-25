AIRBUS COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT delivered to AIRBUS DEFENSE & SPACE the first of four “green” A330-200s to be converted to Multi-Role Tanker Transports for Republic of Korea on May 19 in Toulouse. LINQUEST CORP. has $13.5m U.S. Air Force contract for technical support to Space and Missile Systems Center’s Remote Sensing Systems Directorate. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $7.9m U.S. Air Force contract modification for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node payload ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.