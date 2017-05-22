GENERAL ATOMICS has $195m U.S. Navy contract for the manufacture, assembly, inspection, test and checkout of the advanced arresting gear for the CVN 80 shipset, incl. installation and checkout spares, repairs, technical data, and drawing changes. CHINA’s Z-19E armed helicopter made first flight May 18 in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. ARIANESPACE launched SES-15 telecom satellite May 18 aboard a Soyuz rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.