RAYTHEON has U.S. Air Force contract worth up to $49m to provide means for compliance with FAA Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast mandate for T-38A/B, A-10. SIKORSKY has $37.6m U.S. Army contract for overhaul of 381 UH-60 tail rotor blades. SPACEFLIGHT plans to purchase Electron rocket from ROCKET LAB to increase the frequency of its dedicated rideshare missions. SAFRAN HELICOPTER ENGINES has 7-year support contract for RTM322-powered Germany Army and Navy NH90s. LOCKHEED ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.