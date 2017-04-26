URS FEDERAL SERVICES INC. has $65m U.S Air Force foreign military sales contract for F-16 aircraft maintenance for the Taiwan Air Force through July 31, 2023. ARIANESPACE has two contracts to launch Japanese telecom sats—Horizons 3e for SKY Perfect JSAT and Intelsat in late 2018, and JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT in 2019. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $24.3m U.S Air Force foreign military sales contract to provide required training system hardware, contractor logistics support, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.