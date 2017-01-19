NORTHROP GRUMMAN INTEGRATED DEFENSE SERVICES (Australian subsidiary) signed agreements with AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIES KLM ENGINEERING & MAINTENANCE and LUFTHANSA TECHNIK AG for support of Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transports. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $140m U.S. Army contract for Battle Field Airborne Communication Node payload, operations and support through Jan. 23, 2018. CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. has $14.8m contract from BELL HELICOPTER for engine ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.