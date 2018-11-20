NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $489.9m U.S. Air Force contract for three RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 30i air vehicles for Japan. CFM INTERNATIONAL INC. has $13m U.S. Navy contract for one Poseidon CFM56-7B27AE engine for Norwegian P-8 Poseidon aircraft under the Foreign Military Sales program. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $7m U.S. Navy contract for manufacture of spare/repair parts for Mk. 41 Vertical Launching System. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $330m U.S. Air Force contract for Total System Support Responsibility ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.