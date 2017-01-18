Elon Musk’s SpaceX restored some of its luster Jan. 14 with the launch of a Falcon 9 for the first time since an on-pad explosion on Sept. 1. The successful return to flight was paired with landing the rocket on SpaceX’s barge the size of a football field in the Pacific Ocean. The Falcon 9 launched from at Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg AFB in California and delivered Iridium’s first 10 next-generation communications satellites into low Earth orbit. SpaceX had a ...