SpaceX’s planned June 1 launch of the company’s 11th NASA-contracted Falcon 9/Dragon resupply mission to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was scrubbed due to lightning, NASA said. The launch, set for 5:55 p.m. EDT, was postponed at 5:30 p.m. because of a lightning strike within 10 nm of the launch pad, an occurrence that requires a 30-min.-long countdown clock reset or timeout, according to launch rules. The stormy weather was also not ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpaceX Falcon 9/Dragon Resupply Mission Scrubbed".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.