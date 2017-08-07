The worldwide small drone market is expected to grow from $6.76 billion in 2016 to $14.71 billion by 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 12.4%, according to Statistics MRC. Growth is expected to be spurred by increasing demand in commercial applications and rising demand for actionable intelligence. Privacy concerns and the lack of professional pilots are factors hampering growth, with the major challenge facing the market being the control of accidents.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Small Drone Market Expected To More Than Double By 2023".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.