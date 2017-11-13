Skyjet, a division of Directional Aviation, has launched Skyjet Explorer, a membership-based program that offers guaranteed aircraft availability for charter and fixed hourly rates, the charter company said. Skyjet revenue has grown 22% in 2017. The company will launch a mobile app with the Explorer program to book, manage and pay for flights in the coming weeks, it said. Skyjet Explorer memberships are available for an annual fee of $9,500. Skyjet has access to a network of more than 1,000 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Skyjet Introduces Skyjet Explorer".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.