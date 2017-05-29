SimpleCharters has added JetSelect Aviation’s fleet of 32 aircraft to its on-demand network of charter aircraft. The aircraft, including light, mid, super-mid and large-cabin jets, are located in 12 U.S. cities. The additional aircraft allows clients to book flights anywhere in the U.S., the company said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SimpleCharters Adds JetSelect Fleet To Charter Network ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.