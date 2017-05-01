Doug Derwin wants SpaceX founder Elon Musk to sever his ties with President Trump and help battle the administration’s climate-change stance, and he’s putting his money where his mouth is. “ExxonMobil has shown more public courage in pushing back on the Trump climate change agenda than you have,” the Silicon Valley lawyer and investor says in a full-page ad that ran in the New York Times on April 23. Musk, who was at best lukewarm about Trump until the election, has ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Silicon Valley’s Derwin Calls Out Musk".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.