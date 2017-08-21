Shree Airlines has begun a new regional jet service using Bombardier CRJ Series aircraft. The airline is launching service in the regions of Nepal with two CRJ200 aircraft and one CRJ700 aircraft. The Nepali carrier began service with its first CRJ200 on Aug. 11. It acquired the three aircraft from a third party.
