SevenJet Private Travel has expanded its aircraft maintenance facility in Clearwater, Florida, where it offers light aircraft maintenance, inspections and other services for Piaggio, Avanti, King Air, Citation, Beechcraft and other aircraft. Its facilities are now three times its previous size and include three hangars and 9,425 sq. ft. of total space.
