SevenJet Private Travel in Clearwater, Florida, has expanded its aircraft maintenance offerings to include light maintenance, inspections, avionics upgrades and other services on King Air aircraft. It now offers service on Piaggio Avanti, Cessna Citations, Beechjets and other models.
