Selected U.S. military contracts for Sept. 18, 2017. U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND Sierra Nevada Corp., Folsom, California, is being awarded a $205,000,000 maximum value sole-source five-year indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract to support U.S. Special Operations Command’s Dismounted Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare systems. U.S. Special Operations Command contracting office, Tampa, Florida (H92222-17-D-0023). U.S. AIR FORCE BAE ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. military contracts for the week of Sept. 18-Sept. 22, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.