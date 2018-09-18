Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of Sept. 10-14, 2018 Selected U.S. military contracts for Sept. 10 U.S. AIR FORCE The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $2,858,701,741 modification (P00141) to contract FA8625-11-C-6600 for lot 4 production KC-46 aircraft, initial spares, and support equipment. The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 18 KC-46 aircraft, data, two spare engines, five wing refueling pod ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of Sept. 10-14, 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.