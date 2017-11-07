Selected U.S. military contracts for the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2017. Selected U.S. military contracts for Oct. 30, 2017 U.S. NAVY Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $43,323,017 modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-5409) for procurement of long lead material in support of fiscal 2017 Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) full rate production requirements and spares. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.