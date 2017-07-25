Selected U.S. military contracts for July 17, 2017 U.S. AIR FORCE Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia; and Bellevue, Nebraska, has been awarded a $98,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus incentive-fee contract action for the overall operations and maintenance of command and control capabilities for U.S. Strategic Command. The 55th Contracting Squadron, Offutt AFB, Nebraska, is the contracting authority (FA4600-17-D-0006). Selected U.S. military ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of July 17-21, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.