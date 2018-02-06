Selected U.S. military contracts for Jan. 29, 2018 U.S. AIR FORCE Honeywell Defense & Space, Tempe, Arizona, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $42,636,136 undefintized contract modification (P00132) to previously awarded contract FA8208-07-C-0001 for secondary power logistics solution increment one. This modification provides for the performance-based logistical support of ground carts, auxiliary power units, and secondary power for B-2 and C-130 weapon systems. Air Force ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.