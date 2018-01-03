Selected U.S. military contracts for Dec. 26, 2017 NAVY Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a $102,506,796 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-5116) to exercise an option for Aegis Combat System Engineering Agent (CSEA) efforts for the design, development, integration, test, and delivery of computer program baselines and associated technology insertion hardware design support for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of Dec. 26-Dec. 29, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.