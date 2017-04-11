Selected U.S. military contracts for April 3, 2017 U.S. MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract up to $59,608,722 with an estimated completion date of April 2, 2020, for the Multi-Object Kill Vehicle (KV) technology risk reduction (TRR) effort. No options are contemplated. This contract represents part of the Missile Defense Agency’s technology risk reduction strategy to improve performance and reduce risk for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of April 3-7, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.