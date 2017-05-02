Selected U.S. military contracts for April 24, 2017 U.S. NAVY Swiftships LLC, Morgan City, Louisiana, is being awarded a $27,402,593 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-4217) for the accomplishment of continuous lifecycle support for the Iraqi Navy. The contractor will provide technical expertise in preventative and planned maintenance, emergent repairs and platform overhaul support services for Iraqi patrol boats, offshore vessels, and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts for the Week of April 24-April 28, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.