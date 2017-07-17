The White House plans to appoint Scott Pace to the position of executive secretary for the resurrected National Space Council. Pace currently serves as director of the Space Policy Institute, and previously held the position of associate administrator for program analysis and evaluation at NASA. He also served as deputy director and acting director of the Office of Space Commerce. To be chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, the council will submit an annual report to the president entailing ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Scott Pace To Serve On National Space Council".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.