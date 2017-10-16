The TrueNorth Avionics brand is transitioning to Satcom Direct (SD) in the coming months, reflecting the integration of the two companies. SD acquired TrueNorth a year ago. SD Avionics will provide business aviation avionics products and will develop new avionics products. Its offices will remain in Ottawa, Canada. Branding of SD Avionics reflects Satcom Direct’s long-term strategy to continue to connect the business aviation network.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Satcom Direct Transitioning TrueNorth Avionics Branding ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.