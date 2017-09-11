Satcom Direct has become the first service provider to activate the Inmarsat Jet ConneX technology for a Brazilian registered executive aircraft, the company said. The privately-owned Gulfstream G640 based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will begin using the service in September, which will help maximize high-speed data transfers to support live video and TV streaming, Wi-Fi, video conferencing and voice and text services.
