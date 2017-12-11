Satcom Direct, based in Melbourne, Florida, has launched a new certified cybersecurity course called CyberSAFE (Securing Assets for End Users). The course is designed for those interfacing, supporting or interacting with aircraft communications, such as crew, flight department members and passengers. It helps users understand security compliance considerations, social engineering, malware and other data security-related concepts, it said. In 2018, the company will offer a Cyber ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Satcom Direct Adds Cyber Security Course".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.