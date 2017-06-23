Safran Helicopter Engines’ Arriel 2L2 turboshaft performed its first ground run at the company’s Bordes, France, facility early this month. The engine type will power the new South Korean civil and military helicopters, known as the LCH (Light Civil Helicopter) and LAH (Light Armed Helicopter). The Arriel 2L2 is co-developed by Safran and South Korea’s Hanwha Techwin, which will produce it under license. Certification of the 1,024-shp turboshaft is planned for late 2020 and ...
