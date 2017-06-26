Safran Helicopter Engines has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for its Ardiden 3G helicopter engine, which powers Russian Helicopters’ Ka-62 medium twin. The helicopter hovered in 2016, but the test campaign was interrupted until the “official maiden flight” on May 25, 2017. During its maturation and certification ground trials, the Ardiden 3 has accumulated more than 8,500 test hours. Another variant of the turboshaft, the Ardiden 3C/WZ16, ...
