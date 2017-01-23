Ruag is marking the delivery of more than 15,000 flight data recorders to customers after performing maintenance on the aircraft components. A dedicated, in-house component services shop at Ruag Aviation in Munich averages about 700 flight data recorders per year and is marking the completion of its 15,000th unit, the company said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Ruag Delivers 15,000 Flight Data Recorders".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.