RUAG has completed its first C-check on a Dassault Falcon 7X, the company reports. It was one of three concurrent C-checks at its service center in Geneva, which included two Dassault Falcon 2000 aircraft. Work began in February.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "RUAG Completes Dassault Falcon 7X C-check".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.