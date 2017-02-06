Ruag Aviation in Munich has completed a full cabin interior refurbishment during a heavy maintenance check on a Challenger CL604. The aircraft, registered in the Middle East, was delivered in 10 weeks and on time, the company said. The refurbishment included all soft goods, leather, fabrics and carpeting.
