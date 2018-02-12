The Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section has placed an order for two modified Beechcraft King Air 350 cargo heavyweight turboprops to modernize its patient transfer and air ambulance fleet. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2018. The turboprops will replace King Air B200 aircraft. The Royal Flying Doctor Service operates more than 35 Textron Aviation aircraft, including 18 King Airs. The two aircraft will be delivered with an 11-passenger, high-density ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Royal Flying Doctor Service Adding King Air 350s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.