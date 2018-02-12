Rockwell Collins and Stellar Labs have launched Stellar Cloud, a software delivery infrastructure platform for business aviation built on Amazon Web Services infrastructure. The Stellar Cloud is a preferred infrastructure environment for Rockwell Collins’ ARINCDirect Flight Operations System. Current customers hosted by Rockwell Collins or Stellar will receive a seamless, no-additional-cost upgrade to the Stellar Cloud.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rockwell Collins, Stellar Labs Launches Stellar Cloud".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.