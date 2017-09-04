Following a demonstration with BNSF Railway, Rockwell Collins has shown how its CNPC-1000 command-and-control data link can enable inspection of other linear infrastructure by unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) flying beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) of their operators. The latest test involved a small unmanned helicopter flying along almost 10 mi. of power line owned by Ameren Transmission near Newton, Illinois. The flight was enabled by a mobile, multi-tower BVLOS command-and-control ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rockwell Collins Conducts UAS Power Line Inspection Demo".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.