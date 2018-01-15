Robert Lightfoot, NASA’s longest-serving acting administrator and a force in advancing spacecraft propulsion, will receive the 2018 National Space Trophy in April. Lightfoot, who has served as the agency’s top executive since January 2017, joined NASA in 1989 at Marshall Space Flight Center, where he started his career as a test engineer and program manager. Lightfoot was nominated by several NASA center directors for his “continued extraordinary accomplishments toward ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Robert Lightfoot To Receive National Space Trophy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.