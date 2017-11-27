Robert Jubb has been appointed Air Partner’s freight trading manager based at its UK headquarters in Gatwick. Jubb previously served as commercial director at AirX Charter and was also with a competitor from 2008 to 2016, serving in a number of positions, including commercial manager.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Robert Jubb".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.