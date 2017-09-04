Retrix MRO at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, Massachusetts, has become an authorized Rockwell Collins dealer. With the designation, Retrix MRO’s capabilities include sales and installations of new Rockwell Collins avionics and cockpit electronics and service. The company began in 1989 as Airflyte.
