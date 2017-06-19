The aerospace and defense industry supported 2.4 million U.S. jobs and generated $872 billion in sales and a record $146 billion in exports in 2016, according to a new report by the Aerospace Industries Association. It also reduced the U.S. trade deficit by a record $90.3 billion. The report is a reminder of the vital role the A&D industry plays in the health of the U.S. economy and global marketplace, AIA President and CEO David Melcher said.
