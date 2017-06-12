Remos Aircraft, based in Pasewalk, Germany, has selected a dealer in Lithuania as it expands its global sales and service network. Remos selected Amber Avia, UAB at Aerodrome EYVP near Vilnius, Lithuania. Zygimantas Valiunas, CEO of Amber Avia, plans to develop a flight training operation centered on the ultralight version of the GX series as a trainer. The Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have seen a recent surge of interest in flying and primary training, he said.
